SAN BENITO — San Benito senior running back Fabian Garcia announced his verbal commitment to play college football at UTRGV via an Instagram post Thursday afternoon.

Garcia becomes the ninth RGV athlete to commit to the Vaqueros, joining PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, Danny Garcia, Dante Garcia and Joe Derek Vecchio; Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley and Jaxson Shupe; Brownsville Veterans’ Nick Tovar and Harlingen Marine Military Academy’s Mehki Blue.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound running back was a bell cow for the Greyhounds during his three years as the team’s starter, serving as San Benito’s primary back since his sophomore year.

He earned all-area superlative awards during each of those seasons, having been named the Valley Morning Star newcomer of the year as a sophomore and adding back-to-back The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star offensive player of the year awards as a junior and senior.

Garcia finished this past season third in the RGV in rushing yards during the regular season, toting the rock 166 times for 1,512 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games.

He added even more yardage during the postseason, finishing his senior campaign with 203 carries for 1,761 yards and 21 touchdowns in 12 games played, and adding 15 catches for 352 yards and five scores.

Garcia finished his career as San Benito’s all-time leading rusher, racking up 5,193 yards and 61 touchdowns on 594 carries during his three-year career.

