Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Want to take part in voting for Harlingen’s best margarita?

Presented by the Greater Chamber of Harlingen and back by popular demand, Margarita Fest is kicking off its second annual celebration Saturday at Lon C. Hill Park.

Margarita Fest brings together Harlingen’s finest bars and restaurants to showcase their signature margaritas in a friendly competition for the title of “Harlingen’s BEST Margarita” and a chance to win a $1,000 prize, the chamber said on its website.

The chamber will also be awarding two additional titles: the “Best Margarita Presentation” and the “Best Tent Decoration.”

“But the fun doesn’t stop there,” the chamber wrote on its website. “Margarita Fest isn’t just about competition; it’s a celebration for everyone.”

Margarita Fest will also feature an array of food vendors, activities for children and opportunities to support local businesses.

The event is free to the public, but those seeking to sample and take part in the margarita contest and tequila tasting must purchase tickets.

Presale tickets have two options: On The Rocks for $35 and Top Shelf VIP for $50, with the latter having limited spots. Tickets will be sold at the door, but only for the On The Rocks tier, which will be $40.

Tickets can be purchased at www.harlingen.com/margaritafest/