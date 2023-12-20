Donations slow but trickle in for Spirit of Christmas families

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Although donations have been slow, every bit of help that families in need have received during The Monitor and United Way of South Texas’ Spirit of Christmas campaign has meant so much to them.

After the campaign inspired record donations of $34,000 for families in 2022, thus far $15,000 have been donated this year.

Velma Garcia, of United Way of South Texas, said there is still plenty of time to help.

“They’re happy with whatever they’re receiving,” Garcia said, adding that she stays in contact with the families to give them what they most need.

Although monetary donations are coming in slower this time than last year, Garcia explained that other agencies and companies have also contributed to the families through other means.

“Some companies are paying premiums like paying rent, some of them are paying life insurance,” Garcia explained.

Others in the community have also donated items such as a Nintendo Switch as well as $400 worth of games, a stove, a dryer and even comforters.

“For the featured families we didn’t get a lot of donations,” Garcia said. “We were pending some mattresses and some blankets but they never dropped off.”

Garcia attributes the slowness of donations trickling in, to the current economic state with communities still adjusting to inflation.

“I think right now, monetary donations are what they’re needing,” Garcia said.

Stephan Wingert, publisher of The Monitor, continues to encourage people to give to the families featured in the campaign, agreeing with Garcia that the slowness of donations is an indication that many are in need.

“I’m encouraged that despite how we’re all in need of relief from these stressful economic times in the country, that our residents in South Texas and the greater Rio Grande Valley still find it in their hearts to give from what little they have to those in need,” Wingert said. “They give me hope that we’ll always have each other to rely on. That’s what makes this community so enduring.”

To help families in need, call the United Way of South Texas at (956) 686-6331 and inquire about the Spirit of Christmas campaign. The Monitor has partnered with the United Way of South Texas to garner support for Rio Grande Valley families in need of monetary donations, or other items and gifts specified in this story.