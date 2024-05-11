Arrest made in Brownsville library shooting death

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon outside the Brownsville Public Library.

Authorities arrived around 12:04 p.m. at the Brownsville Public Library, located in the 2600 block of Central Boulevard in Brownsville, in reference to an “unknown disturbance,” the Brownsville Police Department said via Facebook.

At the scene, authorities found an unresponsive male subject with “a gunshot wound to the head.” The victim, who remains unidentified, died at the scene.

Police have arrested a male subject and continue to investigate the shooting, adding that more details will follow when they become available.