Mission to walk for mental health awareness

In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the city of Mission will soon be hosting its second annual walk for mental health event with activities designed to bring comfort.

Throughout the “Just Breathe” event, which is free and open to the public, attendees can participate in various wellness activities as well as the walk for mental health. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at the Mission Event Center, located at 200 N. Shary Road in Mission.

To kick off the event attendees will participate in a walk in support for those who have been affected by mental health challenges. Attendees will then have the opportunity to participate in one of three activities including yoga, jewelry making and a Zen room relaxation.

The first 100 attendees will also receive a complimentary T-shirt. Attendees can also enjoy healthy treats as well as participate in the giveaways throughout the evening.

Throughout the event there will also be local organization and informational booths offering resources, guidance and support for those with mental health concerns.

Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza hopes the event will encourage individuals to prioritize their mental health as well as stay informed about the resources available to the community.

“We believe in creating a space where conversations about mental health are not only encouraged but celebrated,” Gonzalez Garza said in a news release. “By coming together as a community, we hope to promote relaxation, understanding, and acceptance, ultimately fostering a culture of empathy and support.”

For more information about the event, call Amy Tijerina at (956) 877-4867.