McAllen police open homicide investigation following crash

Three people are now under police investigation after a Honduran man crashed into a business in McAllen and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release.

One of the suspects, Eliezer Morales, has a last known address in McAllen while the other two, Jose Govany Ipina-Rosales and Ana Karen Ramirez, are thought to be from Mexico.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Raymundo Martinez-Gutierrez whose last known address is in Honduras.

At 8:07 p.m. on Tuesday, McAllen police responded to a call regarding a disturbance in progress in the 2800 block of Business Highway 83.

The reporting person stated that a vehicle crashed into a business and was passed out in the vehicle.

Upon arrival, the responding officers located Martinez in the vehicle slumped over and unresponsive.

The officers summoned EMS and through medical care determined that Martinez was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Martinez was then transported to a local hospital, but was then pronounced dead.

“In the subsequent investigation, Responding Officer(s) determined that the victim had been involved in a domestic disturbance at the 2700 Block of Date Palm Ave.,” the release said. “Upon departing the scene of the disturbance, the victim was shot by suspect(s).”

McAllen police believe the victim and suspects are known to each other.

The McAllen Police Department is seeking information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts and is urging the public to come forward with any information surrounding the incident. For those with information, police ask them to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app on smart phones.