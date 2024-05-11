Palmview’s baserunner Jacob Martinez, left, gets back on 1st as McAllen High’s Maddox Braxton, right, is late on the tag during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Palmview’s Jorge Garza misses a catch in the outfield against McAllen High during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Austin Ramos releases a pitch against La Joya Palmview during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
La Joya Palmview’s Herminio Gonzalez can’t  make a catch against McAllen High during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Sean Lara gets back on 1st as La Joya Palmview’s Hermino Gonzalez is late on the tag during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Sean Lara connects on a hit against La Joya Palmview during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
La Joya Palmview ’s coach Manuel Garcia and his team against McAllen High during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s head coach Eliseo Pompa heads his team McAllen High against La Joya Palmview in a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR