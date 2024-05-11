Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: La Joya Palmview squeaks by McAllen High 6-5 even series RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: La Joya Palmview squeaks by McAllen High 6-5 even series By Delcia Lopez - May 11, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Palmview’s baserunner Jacob Martinez, left, gets back on 1st as McAllen High’s Maddox Braxton, right, is late on the tag during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Palmview’s Jorge Garza misses a catch in the outfield against McAllen High during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Austin Ramos releases a pitch against La Joya Palmview during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview’s Herminio Gonzalez can’t make a catch against McAllen High during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Sean Lara gets back on 1st as La Joya Palmview’s Hermino Gonzalez is late on the tag during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Sean Lara connects on a hit against La Joya Palmview during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview ’s coach Manuel Garcia and his team against McAllen High during a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s head coach Eliseo Pompa heads his team McAllen High against La Joya Palmview in a Region IV-5A area round playoff game Friday May 8, 2024 in Palmview. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Arrest made in Brownsville library shooting death Area Roundup: Palmview edges McHi to even series Photo Gallery: Weslaco High advances to next round after defeating La Joya High 5-3 Panthers sweep Coyotes, punch ticket to regional semis La Joya Palmview falls to CC Veterans in nail-bitter