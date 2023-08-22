Cinemark celebrating National Cinema Day with $4 tickets on Aug. 27

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Attention all movie-goers!

In honor of the second annual National Cinema Day at Cinemark, which is Sunday, Aug. 27, tickets will be sold for $4 along with exclusive concession deals that day.

The $4 tickets, not including taxes and fees, will be available for all movie formats including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX and 3D with $1 off any size of popcorn, soda and candy.

Movie-goers can enjoy films such as “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,” “Blue Beetle,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” or even take on Barbenhimer and watch “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the big screen.

Audiences can also enjoy the screening of “Jurassic Park” in 3D or a sing-along version of Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid.”

Cinemark’s been busy recently. In the lead-up to the National Cinema Day announcement, local movie theaters in the Valley have announced Disney classics returning through the end of the year, “Jurassic Park” making its return for a 30th anniversary run, and Cinemark snacks now being available via DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

For more information on Cinema Day visit cinemark.com/cinemaday.