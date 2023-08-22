Tropical Storm Harold to make landfall in the Valley

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The depression in the Gulf of Mexico was upgraded to a tropical storm overnight and is anticipated to make landfall Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Harold is moving westward at 18 mph and is expected to make landfall in Willacy County between 10 a.m. and noon.

According to the National Weather Service at Brownsville, Harold could intensify before making landfall with winds reaching 55 to 60 mph.

“Trends continue to suggest heaviest event total rainfall across the northern ranchlands of Kenedy, Brooks, Jim Hogg, and Zapata County,” the National Weather Service said in a news release. “Rainfall for the populated Lower Rio Grande Valley is now expected to range from 1 to 3 inches, with lowest amounts along the river from McAllen to Brownsville.”

The National Weather Service is urging the public to be on the lookout for minor flooding in poor drainage locations. There is an opportunity for heavy rainfall throughout the region with isolated thunderstorms during afternoon heating Tuesday and Wednesday.