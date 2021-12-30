Two more COVID-19 deaths, 600 new cases reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported two more residents died due to COVID-19 and another 600 people tested positive.

An Edinburg man in his 40s and an Alamo man over 70 years old were reported as deceased due to COVID-related complications.

Their deaths raise the county’s total number of COVID fatalities to 3,528.

The 600 new cases reported Thursday is the largest single-day increase in cases in Hidalgo County since September, according to Hidalgo County’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The new cases include 377 confirmed cases and 223 probable cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded a total number of 123,725 cases. This includes 71,563 confirmed, 48,982 probable, and 3,180 suspected cases.

Currently, the county is reporting 1,586 active cases.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID in the county also grew on Thursday to 88, up from the 80 hospitalized the previous day.

The 88 patients include 75 adults and 13 pediatric patients. They also include 27 adults and one pediatric patient receiving treatment in intensive care units.