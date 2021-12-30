Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are now dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication, the corporation announced in a media release Thursday.

The antiviral drugs Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are being dispensed in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

The pharmacies have received limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication, the media release stated. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.