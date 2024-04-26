Brownsville ISD committees consider school names

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

School renaming committees for the three consolidated Brownsville Independent School District elementary schools in Southmost will hold one more meeting May 1, at which names for submission to the BISD board of trustees will be considered.

The committees held a series of three meetings Thursday, during which the histories of the six schools involved was reviewed and interested parties had an opportunity to address the committee.

Six schools in Southmost are being consolidated into three because of dwindling enrollment and the need to cut costs across the district.

The schools are Cromack and Josephine Casteneda, Rosa E. Del Castillo and Morningside, and Judge Reynaldo G. Garza and Southmost.

BISD conducted an online survey about possible names for the consolidated schools, the results of which the committee took under consideration leading up to the May 1 meeting.