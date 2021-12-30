FBI seeks information to find Laredo cousins missing in Mexico

A trip to get windows tinted in Mexico led to two disappearances in South Texas.

Laredo residents Lee Roy Gonzalez Jr., 18, and his cousin, Arturo Guadalupe Jaime, 27, went to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico in the late afternoon of Dec. 17, according to a news release published Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division.

The men drove into the Tamaulipas city in a white 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCab pickup truck. After arriving, investigators believe the men had the windows of the truck tinted by a mobile window tinting service in Nuevo Laredo.

Although there were no indications the men planned to stay in the city, they have not returned home since. Their loved ones have not been able to reach them.

The FBI is asking the public to help find the two men who were traveling in the truck with license plate NSG5035.

Gonzalez just graduated from high school in Laredo. He has black hair, brown eyes and is 5-foot-5 in height and approximately 175 pounds. Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a blue T-shirt.

Jaime is also a resident of Laredo and is employed in the local warehouse industry. He is 5-foot-, approximately 225 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Both men are bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish. Gonzalez has a health condition requiring daily medication and he does not have those medications with him.

FBI investigators believe the cousins are still in Mexico, though they do not know their whereabouts.

The public is urged to call the FBI San Antonio Division at (210) 225-6741 with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.