Source: Pandemic protocol that expels migrant families halted; RGV already feeling impact

Title 42, a federal public health code used to expel a large portion of migrants seeking asylum, is as of late this week no longer in effect for migrant families across the country, according to a federal Mexican source, and the implications of which may have already been seen in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the source, they were made aware of the changes since Wednesday, but said no official communication had been released by Mexico’s office of Foreign Relations and the National Institute of Immigration, also known as SRE and INM.

In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Customs and Border Protection started sending migrants back to Mexico when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order in March last year. Since then, it’s been used to justify the expulsion of about 750,000 migrants from the U.S. to Mexico, the country they entered from.

By the end of the week, the practice was no longer applied to migrant families when Mexico began to decline accepting them.

The effect was immediately felt in the Valley, where most migrants cross into the United States.

By Saturday morning, Border Patrol held over 10,000 people in their custody in the Valley alone, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Unaccompanied children were excluded from the expulsions in December 2020. Single adults detained by Border Patrol are still subject to be sent back to Mexico.

This is a developing story.