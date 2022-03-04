Hidalgo County reports another 22,000 backlogged COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County officials reported more than 22,000 positive cases for COVID-19 from another backlog Friday, in addition to reporting eight virus-related deaths.

For this week, Hidalgo County officials reported a total of 23,601 people who tested positive for the virus and 32 COVID-related deaths.

Based on its data, 21 of the 32 deaths reported this week were of people who were unvaccinated. As of Friday, the COVID-19 death toll in Hidalgo County stands at 3,822.

In comparison, health officials reported 40 COVID-related deaths, 29 of which were unvaccinated, and a total of 2,288 positive cases during the week of Feb. 21. The county did not release a COVID update for the Monday of that week due to the President’s Day holiday.

Previously, Hidalgo County reported 23,000 backlogged cases in February for the month of January. During a news conference on Feb. 1, Eddie Olivarez, chief administrative officer of the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department, said residents should be prepared for other large batches of case data in the coming weeks.

The backlogged cases reported Friday are also for the month of January, Olivarez said.

The amount of total backlogged cases for the month of January is now more than 45,000.

Of the 22,404 cases reported Friday, 20,230 were confirmed and 2,174 were probable. None were suspected.

Young adults in their 20s led the majority of cases with 4,332. Adults in their 30s were the next age group with 3,598 cases.

Of the 23,601 people who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, 21,262 were confirmed, 2,335 were probable and four were suspected. Hidalgo County does not include in its COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated.

By the end of the week, officials reported there were 128 people with COVID-19 in county hospitals as of Friday. The majority were adults with the exception of four children. Moreover, 44 patients, all adults, were in intensive care units.

In contrast, county officials reported 154 people were in county hospitals at the start of the week. The majority were adults with the exception of six children. Patients in ICUs also decreased by Friday as officials reported 51 patients were in ICUs on Mondays, all adults with the exception of one child.

Hidalgo County also reported that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has administered monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to 6,112 people at Mission Regional Medical Center.

Originally, the infusion center opened at DHR Health in Edinburg on Aug. 27 but moved to the new location Feb. 9.

The county’s total case tally is 188,460, of which 122,438 were confirmed, 62,854 probable and 3,168 suspected.

There are currently 1,644 active cases reported.

The county also reported 21,546 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 182,994.

As of Friday, a total of 958,211 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 768,988 returning negative results.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.