Cameron County taps into Starlink; community can access net at key spots

Starlink internet services will be provided at two Cameron County buildings and one park, the Cameron County Judge’s Office announced in a media release Friday. The internet services are made possible by SpaceX, which engineered Starlink.

Internet services will be provided at the Pedro “Pete” Benavides County Park, the Bob Clark Social Service Center and the Public Works Warehouse in Cameron County Precinct 1.

Starlink are advance satellites placed in low orbit that enable immediate usage for video calls, online gaming, streaming and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet.

The first scheduled Starlink connection will occur at the Pedro “Pete” Benavides County Park which will provide high-speed internet access for immediate county response and operations and future community utilization, the media release stated.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the services were expected to be connected as soon as Friday, March 4. He said the logistics for public use and its respective access are being discussed and finalized.

According to Starlink’s website, the service is ideal for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable. People across the globe are using Starlink to gain access to education, health services and even communications support during natural disasters.

Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO, last week made Starlink internet services available to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which interrupted network services.

“I am very excited to have the first Starlink connection in Precinct 1. I have been trying to get service to our facility for 16 years and to have SpaceX choose my area for the first installation is absolutely wonderful,” said Pct. 1 Commissioner Sofia C. Benavides.

“I am very grateful to SpaceX and look forward to having accessibility in the near future for all those areas in Precinct 1 that are eager to have connectivity.”