Authorities seek suspect in rural Alamo shooting death

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night that left one man dead.

At around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, in response to a disturbance call, deputies from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrived in rural Alamo, north of the 100 block of Sioux Road. At the scene, they found a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Officials assisted by a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter are currently searching for the male suspect who allegedly fled the scene on foot, and are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information in the incident can call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. To remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 688-8477 (TIPS).