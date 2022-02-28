Valley reports 409 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Hidalgo and Cameron counties reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with nine more deaths tied to the virus.

Hidalgo County’s three deaths included two men and one woman from Mission, Pharr and Weslaco, all of whom were above the age of 60 and two of whom were unvaccinated.

Those deaths bring the county’s total death toll to 3,793.

Of the county’s 288 new cases, 240 were reported as confirmed, 47 as probable and one as suspected, bringing the county to a total of 101,254 cases, of which 101,254 were confirmed, 60,722 probable and 3,171 suspected.

Hidalgo County hospitals continue to treat 154 patients with the virus, 148 adults and six pediatric patients.

Of those, 50 adults and one pediatric patient are in intensive care units.

So far, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has infused 6,112 patients.

Local schools continue to add cases to their tally, reporting seven staff cases and 15 student cases Monday for a total of 4,792 staff and 16,426 student cases.

Cameron County added 121 cases and six deaths to its totals Monday.

The fatalities were all above the age of 60 and included residents from Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria and San Benito.

The county’s new cases were reported as being made up of 82 confirmed cases, 38 probable cases and one self-reported case from at-home testing.