After a couple of days of very cold temperatures, the Rio Grande Valley is going to experience a warm up and possibly see some sun.

Saturday’s high will be around 52 degrees with plenty of sunshine. The lows on Saturday night will be around 39 degrees.

A freeze warning issued for southern Hidalgo County and inland Cameron County was expected to end at 10 a.m. Saturday.

A hard freeze watch for Starr County and portions of Hidalgo County is also expected to end at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reports that though temperatures are warming up, they will still stay below average through the period. The average daily temperature in the month of February is in the low 70s.

And although the temperatures are warming up, staff at Sea Turtle Inc. on South Padre Island on Friday continued to monitor the weather forecast since the water temperature has fallen to a cold stun level.

Cold stun events happen when the water gets too cold for sea turtles to maintain their body temperature. As a result, the turtles are awake but unable to move or swim. If not rescued, while they are awake and alive, the turtles will drown from being unable to lift their head to draw their breath.

Sunday will be a lot warmer with highs near 62 degrees and a 20% chance of showers. The lows on Sunday night will be around 49 degrees with a 60% chance of showers.

Monday’s highs will be around 57 degrees with a 70% chance of showers.

These temperatures are much warmer than what the Valley experienced on Thursday and Friday, where although the temperatures were in the 30s, the wind chill made it feel like it was in the 20s.