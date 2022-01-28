Hidalgo County reports 30 COVID-related deaths this week

Hidalgo County reported 30 deaths from COVID-19 this week and more than 2,100 new cases of the virus.

The county reported nine deaths on Friday alone.

Those deaths included six people in their 70s or older, two people in their 60s and one Edinburg woman in her 40s.

According to county data, 22 of the 30 COVID-related deaths reported this week were unvaccinated.

In comparison, county officials reported 27 COVID-related deaths, 14 of which were unvaccinated, and a total of 1,210 positive cases during the week of Jan. 17. It should be noted, however, that the county did not release an update for that Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Of the 592 cases reported by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department on Friday, 199 were confirmed, 393 probable and none were suspected.

Young adults in their 20s led the majority of cases with 126 cases.

People younger than 19, but older than 12 were the next age group with the highest case count at 112 cases.

Those two age groups were the only ones with triple digit numbers.

Of the 2,134 people who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, 823 were confirmed, 1,306 probable and 5 were suspected. Hidalgo County does not include in their COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated.

Hospitalizations remained in the 400s this week as officials reported 440 people were in county hospitals Friday. The majority were adults with the exception of 35 children. Moreover, 96 patients were in intensive care units; all adults with the exception of two children.

Hidalgo County also reported the Texas Division of Emergency Management has administered monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to 5,461 people at the Regional Infusion Center, which opened at DHR Health in Edinburg on Aug. 27.

The county’s total case tally is 130,840, of which 74,788 were confirmed, 52,844 probable and 3,208 suspected.

There are currently 441 active cases reported.

The county also reported 491 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 126,790.

As of Friday, a total of 775,937 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 644,229 returning negative results.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.