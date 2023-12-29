These are the most-read stories on MyRGV.com in 2023

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Readers in the Rio Grande Valley turned to MyRGV.com for a variety of stories that kept them informed of local matters and reminded them of what’s extraordinary about the communities where they reside.

Here are the 15 most-read stories on MyRGV.com in 2023 that captivated your attention and kept you abreast of what occurred in your local neighborhoods and communities.

15. Director resigned after inappropriate material found on McAllen school laptop

Former McAllen ISD Marketing and Communications Director Jake Berry exited the district in February after the discovery of inappropriate media on a school laptop assigned to him.

14. Elderly Mission couple take their own lives due to illness, police say

The Mission Police Department said July 13 that an elderly man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

13. McAllen police investigating murder-suicide at Coast Asian Bistro and Bar

McAllen police responded to the Coast Asian Bistro and Bar during the Friday lunch hour on Dec. 8 after a gunman shot and killed a woman and shot another man, who is at the hospital undergoing emergency medical care, before turning the gun on himself.

12. Mission teacher had sex with student at Bentsen Palm Park, police say

The Mission Police Department on Jan. 19 arrested a 27-year-old IDEA Mission public school teacher who they accuse of having sex with a student at Bentsen Palm Park in Mission.

11. NASA believes meteorite fragments may have fallen in Starr County

The fireball that shot across the South Texas sky Feb. 15 was a meteoroid that weighed about 1,000 pounds, according to NASA.

10. South Padre Island announces summer fireworks schedule

Fireworks explode during the City of McAllen Fireworks Extravaganza Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in McAllen. (Nathan Lambrecht | The Monitor)

South Padre Island announced its fireworks schedule, which consisted of fireworks every week during the summer through Labor Day.

9. Palm Valley animal shelter seeks help for Dobermann that ‘had a rough time’

Palm Valley Animal Society was looking for someone to give Sublime, a Dobermann brought in by animal control, the home he deserves. A day after MyRGV published the story, Sublime found the help he needed.

8. Son of known Gulf Cartel associate arrested for threatening DEA agent

The son of a man associated with the Gulf Cartel was arrested by federal agents after authorities say he intimidated a government witness following a hearing on May 9, according to a criminal complaint.

7. Mission area sisters are a TikTok sensation over their wholesome haircut video

Some go viral on TikTok for dangerous challenges, others for doing the latest dance trend.

For the Zamarripa sisters of Mission, a panicked haircut so their mom wouldn’t know they were messing around with scissors garnered them a national spotlight, from which they’ve earned newfound fame for all the right reasons.

6. Pharr man arrested for operating vet clinic out of his residence

A 53-year-old Pharr man was arrested Friday after an English Bulldog he had injected with medicine died a short time after, according to a probable cause affidavit.

5. Ginger, the pregnant dog abandoned at a Brownsville construction site, now thriving thanks to animal shelter director

Left behind and forgotten, Ginger the boxer survived 100-degree heat after being abandoned at a construction site in Brownsville. She was also pregnant at the time, and scared.

But there were people who cared about her, and after finding and rescuing her, they took it upon themselves to make a new home for Ginger and her eight pups.

4. NASA predicts delay: Starship grounded pending investigation

According to a senior NASA official, the agency’s goal of returning astronauts to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years may be delayed yet again due to the Federal Aviation Administration’s investigation into the midair explosion of a SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy on April 20.

3. American Meteor Society publishes photo of Valley meteorite

The American Meteor Society published a photo of the meteorite that fell to the Earth this week and captured the hearts and minds of the Rio Grande Valley.

2. In the running: Brownsville could get world’s first nuclear carrier

The Navy announced June 30 that Brownsville is among three potential locations evaluated in a Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) where the former Enterprise might be sent for dismantling by a commercial ship recycler.

1. Hidalgo County sheriff confirms meteor fell west of McAllen

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra confirmed on Feb. 15 that federal authorities confirmed Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircraft that saw a meteorite west of McAllen.