Pharr man arrested for operating vet clinic out of his residence

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 53-year-old Pharr man was arrested Friday after an English Bulldog he had injected with medicine died a short time after, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Enrique Rocha was charged with veterinarians’ regulations after knowingly practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

On Nov. 16, the reporting party told Pharr police about a man operating a veterinary clinic out of his residence.

Once police received the report, Rocha was contacted at his residence where it was learned that an English Bulldog was brought in due to a swollen paw.

After Rocha examined the dog, he determined that it had an ear, eye and paw infection, the affidavit said.

Rocha explained to the officer in Spanish that he tells people that he doesn’t have a clinic or a consulting room and to “come on your own will.”

He then showed the officer the two medicines he injected the dog with, Proteler AD and Alin Depot.

“It was reported that a short time after [Rocha] injected the English bulldog the reporting party departed with the English bulldog and it died,” the affidavit said.

Rocha was released from jail the same day on a $1,000 bond.