Palm Valley animal shelter seeks help for Dobermann that ‘had a rough time’

Palm Valley Animal Society is looking for someone to give a Dobermann brought in by animal control, the home he deserves.

Described as “severely emaciated and weak,” Sublime was brought in to PVAS by animal control Monday, with officials noting “this boy has had a rough time in his life.”

Photos of Sublime show him in a state that’s anything but the meaning of his name, with his rib cage protruding from his sides.

The shelter has conducted blood work and started Sublime on dewormer, supplements and subcutaneous fluids as needed. However, PVAS stated Sublime “urgently needs more care than we can supply in the shelter environment.”

Anyone seeking to give this sweet boy a home after having a rough life, can contact PVAS at (956) 605-9239 or [email protected]. Additionally, PVAS’ foster team can be contacted at (956) 278-0702 or [email protected].