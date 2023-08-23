Dobermann that ‘had a rough time’ finds help

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Well done, Rio Grande Valley folks.

After MyRGV.com published a story on Sublime, a Dobermann who needed urgent help, the sweet boy found the help he needed.

“Thanks to the attention that his story received, he is getting picked up by one of our rescue partners this morning and is no longer in need of help,” PVAS stated Wednesday.

Described as “severely emaciated and weak,” Sublime was brought in to PVAS by animal control Monday, with officials noting “this boy has had a rough time in his life.”

Now, Sublime is being transferred to Rescue Dogs Rock NYC.