Elderly Mission couple take their own lives due to illness, police say

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Mission Police Department said Thursday that an elderly man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Investigator Art Flores said police responded to a residence at 2030 Amy Street at around 8:44 a.m. after the unidentified man called police to report that he shot his wife.

Police arrived and found the woman dead and the man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Flores said just after 11 a.m. that the elderly man died at the hospital from his injuries. He added that investigators did find a letter which indicated both the man and his wife were sick and decided to take their lives.

This is an isolated incident, according to Flores, and there is no danger to the public.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with developing information.