The UIL released conference cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2022-24 reclassification and realignment Wednesday, which will result in significant changes to the high school sports landscape in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Class 6A cutoff number is an enrollment of 2,225 and above with 249 schools meeting the mark. The cutoff number for Class 5A is between 1,300-2,224, Class 4A is 545-1,299, Class 3A is 250-544, Class 2A is 105-249, and Class 1A is 104.9 and below.

The football conference and division numbers are broken down even further with Class 5A-1A split into Division I and Division II.

The most notable changes include Donna North, Edinburg Vela, Harlingen South, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln and PSJA North moving down from Class 6A to Class 5A for all sports. Those schools would fall in Class 5A Division I for football only.

“It’s going to make the 5A districts even more tough,” said PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann. “They were already pretty tough with the McAllen’s in there, the Sharyland schools in Division II. Now, we came down with Harlingen South (the District 32-6A champion), the district champion from our district (Edinburg Vela), McAllen Memorial is down there. The 5A districts are going to be tough in the Valley, but once you get out and get into the playoff rounds, I feel we’re going to have a chance to be more competitive.”

The UIL will officially release alignments for 2022-24 in February.

Below are the enrollment numbers submitted by each RGV school and where they fall according to the conference cutoff numbers from the UIL:

CLASS 6A

Brownsville Hanna — 2,394; Brownsville Rivera — 2,381; Edinburg Economedes — 2,704; Edinburg High — 2,438; Edinburg North — 2,696; Harlingen High — 2,684; La Joya High — 2,826; Los Fresnos — 3,199; Mission High — 2,325; PSJA High — 2,453; San Benito — 2,924; Weslaco High — 2,641.

CLASS 5A

Brownsville Lopez — 1,934; Brownsville Pace — 2,018; Brownsville Porter — 1,891; Brownsville Veterans — 2,068; Donna High — 2,099; Donna North — 2,208.5; Edcouch-Elsa — 1,320.5; Edinburg Vela — 2,191; Harlingen South — 2,105; La Joya Juarez-Lincoln — 2,098; La Joya Palmview — 2,188; McAllen High — 2,222; McAllen Memorial — 2,202.5; McAllen Rowe — 1,996; Mercedes — 1,461; Mission Veterans — 1,905; PSJA Memorial — 1,851; PSJA North — 2,110; PSJA Southwest — 1,724; Rio Grande City — 2,068; Sharyland High — 1,751; Sharyland Pioneer — 1,613; Valley View — 1,368; Weslaco East — 2,157.5.

CLASS 4A

Grulla — 857; Hidalgo — 1,064.5; La Feria — 923; Port Isabel — 594; Raymondville — 553; Rio Hondo — 515; Zapata — 987.5.

CLASS 3A

Brownsville IDEA Frontier -385; Edinburg Quest IDEA — 371; Alamo IDEA — 355; Brownsville IDEA — 349; Brownsville IDEA Riverview — 443; Brownsville IDEA Sports Park — 219; Donna IDEA — 340; Edinburg IDEA — 349; McAllen IDEA — 402; Mission IDEA — 406; North Mission IDEA — 401; Pharr IDEA — 433; San Benito IDEA — 375; San Juan IDEA — 399; Weslaco IDEA — 393; Weslaco IDEA Pike — 374; Monte Alto — 305; Progreso — 465; Santa Rosa — 284; Vanguard Pharr — 496; Vanguard Alamo — 271.

CLASS 2A

La Villa — 186; Santa Maria — 169; Vanguard Beethoven — 180.88.

CLASS 1A

San Perlita — 77.