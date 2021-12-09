Mercedes man to plead guilty to 2012 robbery that ended in gunfight

A 31-year-old man accused of shooting a man during a robbery attempt nearly a decade ago is scheduled to plead guilty Monday.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eddy Abraham Olivares on Dec. 14, 2020, over allegations that he and another man tried to rob Perez Groceries just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2012.

Olivares’ attorney, Dennis Ramirez, told 430th state District Judge Israel Ramon Jr. on Wednesday during a video-conferencing hearing that his client is ready to change his plea.

A probable cause affidavits says Olivares, who was 22 at the time, and Jorge Rios Barron, now 30, entered the store, which was north of Weslaco west of Mile 6 1/2 West on Mile 7 North, to rob it before it closed.

“Mr. (Carmen Polanco) Perez said that he was about to close his business when two armed male subjects walked in the store yelling that it was a robbery and ordered him to the ground. Mr. Perez then heard a gunshot and felt he was hit. He then grabbed his gun and shot at the two armed male subjects, striking one of the suspects,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

Perez, who was 71 at time time, told investigators he had been shot and blood at the scene corroborated his account of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

As the investigation developed, deputies learned Barron had been shot and was transported to Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco where Perez was also being treated for his gunshot wound.

“Investigators obtained a statement from a witness who said he saw Eddy Abraham Olivarez (sic) and Jorge Rios Barron running away from the store when Jorge was shot. Witness stated he transported Jorge and Eddy to the hospital, the affidavit read.

Barron was arrested in March 2012 and is currently serving a 12-year sentence for aggravated robbery. He had initially been charged with attempted capital murder.

The details of Olivares’ plea were not disclosed during the Wednesday hearing and it’s not immediately clear whether he will plead to attempted capital murder or to a lesser charge like Barron.

Barron is eligible for parole and last appeared for a parole hearing in February where parole was denied because of the violent nature of the offense, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records.

The parole board has recommended he serve his full sentence, which would keep him incarcerated until March 2024.

As for Olivares, he remains in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond, records show.