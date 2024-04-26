UTRGV football to host walk-on tryouts in August 

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football team will host walk-on tryouts for full-time UTRGV students on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. on the UTRGV football practice fields currently being constructed north of UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

Those who are interested in trying out for the UTRGV football team must meet the following requirements:

· Full-time UTRGV student enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours for the fall semester.

· NCAA ID number from the NCAA eligibility center.

· Must have played high school football within the last two years.

· Completed and submitted physical form.

· Completed and submitted tryout form.

· Completed and submitted participation waiver form.

· Completed and submitted tryout questionnaire.

· Submit proof of insurance by sending pictures of front and back of insurance card.

All necessary forms and proof of insurance are due to UTRGV director of football operations & administration John Simmons via email at [email protected] before 5 p.m. on Aug. 21. If any of the necessary information is not received by the deadline, interested participants will not be able to tryout. Those sending forms and above information are asked to put “Walk-On Tryout” in the subject line.

Participants will receive confirmation of clearance to participate from Simmons prior to the tryout. Participants will have to wear their own workout gear and cleats.

Prospective participants with questions regarding the tryout are asked to reach out to Simmons at [email protected].