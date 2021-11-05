Fly Eagles Fly: Mission High takes down PSJA North

HIDALGO — Mission High fought off a furious comeback attempt late from PSJA North, as the Eagles took down the Raiders 27-21 on Thursday at Bill Pate Stadium.

The loss is PSJA North’s first since Sept. 10 against Edinburg Vela, while the Eagles improved their overall record to 7-3 and 6-2 in District 31-6A competition.

Mission raced to a 27-7 lead behind a four touchdowns from quarterback Kevin Guerra. He threw for 116 yards and one touchdown, while adding 163 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

PSJA North (8-2, 6-2) was led by 167 rushing yards and one touchdown from Isaac Gonzalez, while Jack Lugo contributed 74 ground yards and one rushing touchdown.

Mission defensive back Luis Briseño opened the regular season with a three-interception performance during a win against Mission Veterans. He finished the regular season with the game-sealing interception late which allowed the Eagles’ offense to run out the clock.

Both Mission and PSJA North are bound for the playoffs.

The Raiders will face current District 32-6A leader Harlingen South (9-0, 6-0) in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Mission will be paired against Harlingen High (6-3, 4-2) in the opening round. Matchup details have yet to be determined.