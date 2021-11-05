Marching bands from Hanna and Lopez early college high schools qualified for their respective state marching contests, with Lopez having marched Nov. 1 and Hanna to perform Monday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Lopez Lobo Marching Band marched in the state contest for the 13th time in the school’s history, performing “Opera-Toonity” under the direction of Ramon Vasquez and finishing 29th among the 33 schools competing in the 5A contest, which drew from more than 250 5A schools from across the state.

The Hanna Golden Eagle Marching Band will march at 3:30 p.m. Monday, performing in the 6A state contest for the eighth consecutive year under the direction of Dennis Ewing. The Hanna band will perform “The Golden Hour,” BISD Fine Arts Director Michael Garcia said.

Garcia said at the beginning of the year and with all the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic, the priority was to “keep the kids safe and give them the best experience possible.”

All six BISD bands received superior ratings at the Pigskin Jubilee exhibition and advanced to Area G competition, with Lopez and Hanna qualifying for state.

“ Coming back from COVID, the bands were striving for excellence, but as they went through the season, Lopez and Hanna got better and better and they showed they could be competitive at the state level,” Garcia said, expressing pride on the district’s behalf and saying they will represent BISD and the community with distinction.

