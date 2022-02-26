The UTRGV baseball team completed a two-game sweep of the Texas Southern Tigers with a 1-0 win on Saturday at Schroeder Park on the campus of the University of Houston.

The Vaqueros are now 5-0 for the first time since 2017, when the team started the season with an 8-0 record.

The game was scoreless until the eighth inning. Juniors Diego Ramirez and Brandon Pimentel drew leadoff walks to knock out TSU pitcher George Osbourne (0-1). Catcher Bryan Sturges walked to load the bases and right fielder Freddy Rojas Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the game’s only run.

That made a winner of right-handed pitcher Max Balderrama Jr. (1-0), who threw 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to close the game.

Junior Colten Davis started for the Vaqueros and pitched a career-high tying six scoreless innings, striking out a career-high seven with no walks and allowing just two hits.

Tigers (6-3) starter Brian Williams was equal to the task, pitching seven scoreless innings, scattering three hits and three walks, while striking out five.