BROWNSVILLE — The Grand International Parade was in full swing Saturday afternoon on Elizabeth Street.

With hundreds of brightly decorated floats, dancers, marching bands, vehicles and performers — and a lot of fingers crossed by the Charro Days Fiesta who continued monitoring the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city up to kickoff day on Feb. 19 — the event filled Elizabeth Street with spectators eager to see and enjoy the parade.

