‘Quite an honor’: Delgados, McAllen restaurant owners, up for prestigious award

Big news reached McAllen restaurant owners Larry and Jessica Delgado on Wednesday when the James Beard Foundation announced the nominees for this year’s James Beard Awards.

This is a prestigious award that looks for talent in various aspects of the culinary industry. Previous winners of this award include Caroline Styne of The Lucques Group located in Los Angeles. She was presented with the Outstanding Restaurateur award in 2018.

Larry has had his own successes. In 2019, he competed and won against Bobby Flay on the popular Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay.

After his victory on the show, his restaurants gained more attention. He is currently the chef and owner of McAllen restaurants House. Wine. & Bistro., SALT- New American Table, and SALOMÉ on Main.

Now, Larry and Jessica have been nominated for the James Beard Awards under the category Outstanding Restaurateur.

“It’s a bit overwhelming but validating all at the same time,” Larry said. “We’ve worked really hard to create restaurants all different from one another but with the same goal in mind: to create dining experiences in McAllen with a world-class feel. So, getting that recognition from the James Beard Foundation is huge. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Larry attributes his success and development not just as a person but as a chef to his wife, who has encouraged him to continue striving to be better.

Although the Delgados’ names were the ones nominated, Larry said there are many who have contributed to the success of the restaurants.

“They (restaurant team) share in the success alongside us and we couldn’t do anything if it weren’t for our team. We are proud to share this honor with them,” Larry said.

The announcement published by the James Beard Foundation on Wednesday, listed a total of 20 semi-finalists under the Outstanding Restaurateur category.

On Friday, Larry candidly stated that he has viewed the list of semi-finalists and knows several of his fellow candidates.

“(I’m) very proud that our name is listed alongside some great restaurateurs,” said Larry, who when asked if he had any nerves leading up to the competition added that “fear is not the word — I’m just proud to be listed on the same category as those great chefs and restaurateurs.”

Winners for the Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced in June at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Larry expressed that he and Jessica are excited to be nominated and it would be “quite an honor” if they were to be recognized with a James Beard Award.