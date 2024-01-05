BROWNSVILLE — State or bust.

That has been the mentality for Brownsville ISD schools since Brownsville Lopez captured the Valley’s first boys soccer state title in 2004.

This year is no different, with the Brownsville-area schools gearing up for another run at a state title. While state titles are won in April, the annual BISD Soccer Showcase is a good measuring stick for where teams stack this year, with more than a handful of the RGV’s top teams competing.

Two of the area’s teams looked the part of state contenders during Day 2 of the showcase, with Brownsville Lopez and Brownsville Rivera each picking up dominating wins over a pair of perennial powers to make an early statement.

“Showcases like these are great,” Brownsville Rivera head coach Salvador Garcia said. “Coming into it we told the kids to not worry about the results, but just learn and get experience and continue to grow. Every game it seems to me we’ve gotten better. That’s why we play in these games.”

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the day, Brownsville Lopez made easy work of the always tough Valley View, dismantling the Tigers 5-0 during a rematch of last year’s Class 5A bi-district round contest.

Powering the Lobos’ victory was a three-goal performance from sophomore midfielder Diego Guerra.

“My coaches are counting on me this year, I would say,” said Guerra, who ranked third on the team last year with 12 goals during district play. “My teammates are also counting on me, but I’m not looking at this year any different. My teammates are looking for me to score, but I need them just as much. They’re the ones who give me the opportunities, and I want to give them those same opportunities. I might have a bigger role this year or I might not. As long as I’m doing what it takes for my team to prevail in the games, I’ll be happy.”

The Raiders followed the Lobos’ impressive victory with one of their own, cruising past Class 5A powerhouse La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3-1.

Brownsville Rivera controlled the contest from start to finish, leading 3-0 until a late goal by the Huskies made it 3-1.

“It was a great test for the kids,” Garcia said. “We understand Juarez-Lincoln is a powerhouse. It is a learning experience for the kids. We only have four kids returning from last year’s starting lineup. So the kids going in, games like this are key to understand things.”

The victories by the Lobos and Raiders kept both teams perfect during the showcase as of press time Friday, with Lopez picking up wins over Mission High (3-0) and Edinburg Economedes (3-2) on Thursday and Rivera defeating La Joya Palmview 3-1 the same day.

Neither team is satisfied with the early season victories, however, both setting their sights on the ultimate prize — adding another gold star to their crest.

“No doubt about it, this year is state or bust,” Garcia said. “Last year we went to the regional finals and the ending was disappointing. The bar in Brownsville and in the Valley is so high that if you don’t go to state, it isn’t a good result.”

The Brownsville ISD Showcase is set to conclude Saturday, with games beginning at 9 a.m. The team with the most overall points at the end of play will be crowned the showcase champion.

For the full schedule and results from the BISD Showcase visit RGVSports.com.

