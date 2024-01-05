Hidalgo Coin Club meeting Monday at McAllen Chamber of Commerce

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Hidalgo Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at the conference room at McAllen Chamber of Commerce, 1200 Ash Ave., at the corner of Broadway and 12th streets.

The 64-year-old club — among the oldest in the state — hosts a lively coin auction immediately after the business part of the meeting. The public and guest at the meeting may bid on coins and related items sold by members.

Memberships for 2024 are available at this meeting. Anyone interested in joining the club may do so this Monday. Yearly dues are $25 and come with lots of perks.

The club hosts its Friday Night Coin Show just four days after the monthly meeting. This month’s night show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce in McAllen. Admission is $2 for adults and free for HCC members and students 17 and under. Anyone interested in the coin hobby is invited to attend.

The popularity of the coin hobby continues to grow with new members every year. A new Gold Coin Raffle has begun, which will be drawn on Feb. 3. Get your raffle tickets at any of the club’s events.

For more show dates, visit www.hidalgocoinclub.com or call James Greenhill, secretary, at (956) 566-0206.