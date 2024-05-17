Third time’s a charm: Lyford hopeful over coming fourth round hump

LYFORD — For a third straight season, Lyford softball is in the fourth round of the Class 3A playoffs. And even though it is a young team this season, it is playing as good as teams have from previous seasons.

The Bulldogs face Columbus in a three-game series starting at 6 p.m. Friday in Sinton. Game 2 starts at 2 p.m. Saturday in Sinton, with a possible Game 3 shortly after Game 2.

Lyford has graduated key players the past two seasons, which might have resulted in a dropoff. The Bulldogs have only three seniors on the roster, yet here they are in the fourth round.

“They lead in a different way,” Lyford head coach Albert Garza said. “The whole team is just bred different, period. Us making it back to the fourth round speaks volumes of the program that we have and the dedication of the girls that we have. I am excited for it. This what we do. This is what we train for.”

Lyford overcame a tough Corpus Christi London team in the third round and was down 6-5 when the lights faltered and forced the game to be moved to Cabaniss.

Garza said he gave his team a pep talk and the girls responded, coming back to win 13-9 and taking the series after losing Game 2.

Lyford’s Chelsey Ramirez said it was a nervy game, especially because the team wanted to make sure the seniors returned to the Sweet 16. Ramirez said the team played the game how it knows how to and is ready to do the same in the fourth round.

“I think we just have to be prepared for what comes next,” Ramirez said. “Take each game on its own and work for it.”

Bulldogs catcher Ella Wetegrove said the London series was the most exciting series she participated in. The catcher highlighted hitting as something the Bulldogs need to work on this week for the upcoming series.

“Definitely work on batting and the offspeed pitch,” Wetegrove said. “That is something we have been struggling on. If we just keep at it, we will be good.”

Ramirez, Wetegrove and Alisa Cortez batted four, five and six in the lineup for Game 3. Cortez had two hits and runs down the stretch in Game 3.

“We need to be able to fight, have a lot of energy and just come out and play,” Cortez said about the upcoming series.

Columbus is 23-8 on the season and finished second in District 25-3A behind Hallettsville.