Weslaco High eager to return to regional championship

WESLACO — Weslaco High is looking to return to a regional final for the second time in three years when it faces Lake Travis in a three-game series starting Friday.

The Panthers travel to Beeville for the series, with Game 1 set for 7 p.m. Friday at Jones High School and then Game 2 at noon Saturday and Game 3, if needed, shortly after.

Weslaco High breezed past Mission High in the bi-district round, dropped a game against San Antonio Holmes then won the next two, and swept La Joya High to set up the series with a young Lake Travis team.

“Our girls are excited, we have been at this stage before — at least half of them — and they know what is expected of them,” Weslaco High head coach Mario Rodriguez said.

The Panthers were young last season but peaked at the right time to make it to the third round, Rodriguez said. Weslaco High was close to beating San Antonio O’Connor in a Game 3 that went to nine innings. Had the Panthers won, they could have faced San Benito in the regional final last season.

This year, they have plenty of experience and have been one of the best teams in the Valley with a 31-5 record and an impressive tourney win over Katy High, MaxPreps’ No. 1 team in the nation.

Panthers seniors catcher Romy Nuñez said the season has been very memorable so far. The camaraderie is great as they prepare for the fourth round.

“We just have to keep doing what we are doing with our bats, our lineup is stacked and our pitcher is great,” Nuñez said. “We just have to take it one game at a time, and we will get back there.”

Weslaco High pitcher Madelynn Cantu praised the lineup for providing run support in games that she needs. Cantu, The Monitor’s Newcomer of the Year in 2023, has been terrific in the playoffs.

Cantu has outdueled two fantastic pitchers the past two rounds and will be throwing against a solid freshman pitcher from Lake Travis.

“My arm is feeling good,” Cantu said. “I have a great defense behind me. They help me get out of the innings fast, so I really have not had to work that hard.”

Cantu is ready to do the hard work and pitch every inning if needed, and do a back-to-back game like what could be possible Saturday if it goes to a Game 3.

Weslaco High is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll.