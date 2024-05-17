Panthers come up clutch in Game 1 against Coyotes

WESLACO — Weslaco High scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get past La Joya High 6-4 in Game 1 of their Region IV-6A quarterfinal series Thursday at Weslaco High School.

The Panthers (26-9-1) lead the best-of-three series 1-0 against the Coyotes (21-15-1). Game 2 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Joya High School. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Weslaco High School.

“It was exactly the type of game we expected against these guys,” Weslaco head coach JJ Garcia said. “We’re very evenly matched — we have good hitting, good pitching, and both sides didn’t give up today. It was a well-played game.”

Weslaco saw a 3-1 lead evaporate after La Joya plated three runs in the top of the fifth on a bases loaded walk by Kevin Flores and a 2-run single by Isaac Sayavedra

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Weslaco’s Julien Casares singled to shortstop and advanced to second on a throwing error to first. Tony Quintero followed with a bunt single to move Casares to third.

Stone Gomez stepped into the batter’s box and blasted a shot deep to center field to score Casares and Quintero, then scored himself on a throwing error trying to get him out at third making it a 6-4 game.

“We were down by one with no outs, so I was just trying to get the ball deep in the outfield to get a run in and I did just that. Thankfully the ball got by them and we scored every single one,” Gomez said. “It was a battle and a good game from them, but we came out with the victory today and hopefully we can get it tomorrow.”

Panthers pitcher Diego Castillo capped off his complete game performance with a strikeout, pop out to second and a groundout to short to earn the win. He allowed four earned runs off six hits and two walks while striking out five.

Weslaco’s designated hitter Ryan Everitt finished 3-for-4 while Toby Perez went 2-for-2 with two walks. Gomez led the Panthers with two RBI and one run. Casares finished 1-for-2 with one walk and two runs scored.

La Joya’s Hunter Morales gave up three runs, two earned, off seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Coyotes center fielder Matthew Ortiz finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and Sayavedra went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

The Coyotes will look to bounce back from a 1-0 series deficit for the second week in a row after coming back to win two against San Antonio Brennan in the area round.

Weslaco, meanwhile, is one win away from punching its ticket to the regional semifinals.

“We can’t get too over-confident. We still have to go play at their place and they’re still the dangerous team they’ve been all year,” Garcia said. “We got to go out there, play a complete game and take care of it.”