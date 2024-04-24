Brownsville Veterans’ Sauceda signs with Texas A&M University-San Antonio

BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville Veterans Memorial girls basketball standout Daniela Sauceda is set to help spearhead a new basketball program at Texas A&M San Antonio.

Sauceda signed with the new program Friday after excelling the last two seasons with the Chargers.

“I am just really happy and proud of myself because it has been something that I have been working hard for,” Sauceda said. “I am happy that the day has come and that my dream is coming true.”

Sauceda helped lead the Chargers to another District 32-5A title in their final year of Class 5A basketball. The Chargers also picked up a first-round playoff victory, with Sauceda being key.

The Chargers’ forward averaged a double-double, putting up 15 and 10 a night, as well as chipping in two assists, two steals and a block a game.

At Texas A&M San Antonio, Sauceda is going to move out to the perimeter as a guard or wing player. That is something she did this season at Brownsville Veterans, playing a point-forward at times offensively.

Sauceda wanted to stay in state to be close to family while she studies kinesiology and plays college hoops.

“I was really doubting about playing college basketball,” Sauceda said. “But I think that this is a great opportunity that God put in front of me, and I am just really grateful for it.”

Sauceda is excited about the opportunity to be a part of a new environment and help build the foundation for the women’s program.

Sauceda was The Brownsville Herald’s All-Metro newcomer of the year for the 2022-23 season and was District 32-5A’s MVP for the 2023-24 season.