HARLINGEN — Brownsville Lopez bounced back and barreled through Harlingen South with a 12-1 win in five innings on Thursday at Dixieland Field in Harlingen in a matchup of District 32-5A contenders.

South took Game 1 of the two-game district series 9-2 on Tuesday. The Lobos (11-5, 5-1) and Hawks (10-5-1, 5-1) are now tied for third in 32-5A, while Brownsville Porter and Brownsville Veterans are tied for first.

“I’m very proud of our guys. Getting out of the bus, I was just letting them know that we had an opportunity today to come out to the field and compete against a very good ball club with them being undefeated (in district),” Lopez head coach Victor Martinez said. “The boys rose to the occasion. They performed well. They were excited from first pitch to last pitch and that’s all it took — a lot of energy, a lot of positive attitude and guys going out there and doing their job.”

Lopez center fielder Hector Arellano led the way offensively with five RBIs on 2-for-4 hitting, including a bases clearing double to center field during the top of the second for a 6-0 lead.

Lobos catcher Nehemiah Garcia went 3-for-3 with three runs and one walk. Third baseman Mando San Miguel finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs, three runs and two walks. Left fielder Hunter Liendo went 1-for-3 with one RBI, one walk and one run.

Lopez pitcher Alan Arizpe allowed just one run off five hits and three walks while striking out five in five innings.

“We just had to come in here and make noise. Get some hits and make some noise,” Garcia said. “Everyone was locked in and did a hell of a job.”

The Lobos scored in all five innings with three runs in the first, second and third. The Hawks committed five errors which allowed Lopez to build a double digit lead.

Harlingen South’s lone run came in the second after back-to-back singles from Colby Martinez and Justinray Peña set up a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Ryan Porter.

Game 1 Notes

South got the better of Lopez 9-2 on Tuesday to win Game 1.

The Hawks were led by a 2-for-2, two RBI game from Josh Ruiz. AJ Serna scored three runs and drove in another on 1-for-2 hitting with three walks.

Ruiz also started on the mound and struck out four, walked none and allowed five hits in six innings. Both Lopez runs were unearned.

Up Next

Brownsville Lopez is up against Brownsville Pace (0-6 district) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brownsville Lopez High School.

Harlingen South faces Mercedes (0-6 district) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dixieland Field in Harlingen.