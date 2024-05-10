Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Weslaco High advances to next round after defeating La Joya... RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoftball Photo Gallery: Weslaco High advances to next round after defeating La Joya High 5-3 By Joel Martinez - May 10, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail La Joya High’s Jordan Reyes (16) reaches out to tag Weslaco High runner Lola Reyes (1) at second base in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High fans react in the stands in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 against La Joya High at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Mia Rodriguez (34) attempts to beat the La Joya High runner Alexia Guajardo (6) to second base in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Lola Reyes (1) slides back to first base against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Madelynn Cantu (27) pitches against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Alexis Soliz (4) throws to first after fielding the ball after a hit by La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Jordan Reyes (16) attempts to feild the ball after a hit by Weslaco High in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Arlette Hernandez (34) pitches in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 against Weslaco High at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Arianna Limon (20) celebrates with the rest of the team at home plate after a home run hit by Jenessa Cortines in the fourth inning during a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Mellinda Veloz (15) fields the ball in left field in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 against Weslaco High at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Hannah Montelongo (20) reacts in between innings in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 against La Joya High at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Alexis Soliz (4) hits against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High teammates rally from the dugout in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 against La Joya High at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Lola Reyes (1) reaches out for a pop fly to the outfield against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals series game 2 at Weslaco High School on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Panthers sweep Coyotes, punch ticket to regional semis La Joya Palmview falls to CC Veterans in nail-bitter Chargers take control in Game 1 vs. Rattlers