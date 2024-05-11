Area Roundup: Palmview edges McHi to even series

MISSION — The La Joya Palmview Lobos won a back-and-forth battle 6-5 against McAllen High in Game 2 of their best-of-three Region IV-5A area round playoff series Friday at La Joya Palmview High School to tie the series at 1-1.

Game 3 between the Lobos and Bulldogs is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at McAllen High School with a spot in the regional quarterfinals on the line.

Herminio Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with two RBI and one run to lead Palmview at the plate. Jacob Martinez finished 2-for-2 with two RBI, one walk and one run.

Palmview pitcher Mateo Garcia went 6 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, three earned, off 10 hits and one walk while striking out eight.

McHi’s Max Villarreal, Maddox Braxton and Austin Ramos all had two hits apiece. Braxton, Eric Alozno, Aaron Cortez and Luis Esquivel drove in one run each.

The winner of Saturday’s Game 3 between Palmview and McHi advances to the regional quarterfinals to face the winner of McAllen Memorial and Corpus Christi Veterans’ area round playoff series.

AREA ROUNDUP

CLASS 6A

LA JOYA HIGH 3, SAN ANTONIO BRENNAN 0: At San Antonio, the Coyotes defeated the Bears on Friday to even their best-of-three playoff series at 1-1.

The Coyotes (20-14-1) scored two runs in the sixth on a bases loaded RBI groundout by Homer Munoz and a Roel Garcia RBI single.

La Joya pitcher Santiago Tijerina tossed a complete game shutout with three hits, no walks and eight strikeouts.

Game 3 between La Joya and Brennan is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Field in Laredo.

CLASS 5A

BROWNSVILLE VETERANS 2, RIO GRANDE CITY 0: At Rio Grande City, the Chargers won Game 2 against the Rattlers to earn the series sweep Friday at Rio Grande City High School. Brownsville Veterans advances to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs for the first time in program history to face the winner of Sharyland Pioneer and Victoria East’s area round series.

Brownsville Veterans’ Fonzy Bueno topped Rio Grande City’s Julio Saenz in a pitcher’s duel as the two combined to allow just seven hits in the seven-inning game.

Bueno pitched a complete game shutout allowing four hits and three walks with four strikeouts to lead the Chargers. Bueno also went 1-for-3 with one RBI at the plate, while Oscar Rodriguez and Jose Martinez had one hit each.

RGC’s Saenz went all seven innings and gave up two runs, one earned, off three hits and four walks while striking out four.

Brownsville Veterans improves to 25-4-2 overall, while Rio Grande City’s season ends at 18-14-1.