Home Local News Photo Gallery: U.S Border Patrol agent Chris Luna laid to rest at... Local NewsMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: U.S Border Patrol agent Chris Luna laid to rest at Hillcrest By Joel Martinez - March 14, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail The coffin containing the body of U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is saluted as he carried by pallbearers while being laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A folded flag that was removed from U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna’s coffin is carried while being laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The family of U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna listens to words as he is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The body of U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is carried to his final resting place at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) U.S. Border Patrol agents salute fellow agent Chris Luna as he is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A U.S. Border Patrol agent hugs a police officer as they greet before the body of Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Pictures of the those who died in a helicopter crash is displayed as U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Members of a U.S. Border Patrol honor guard stand at attention after executing a 21 gun salute as agent Chris Luna is layed to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Stuffed toy bears dressed as Border Patrol agents are carried by attendees as U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas carries a rose that he placed on the coffin containing the body of U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna as he is layed to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A member of the U.S. Border Patrol Pipes and Drums honor guard plays as U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) U.S. Border Patrol helicopter flies over as agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A flag flies high over the heads of U.S. Border Patrol agents as fellow agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) n Members of the U.S. Border Patrol Pipes and Drums honor guard play as they march off as agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas holds his hand to his heart while others salute as U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A folded flag that covered the coffin of U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is given to the family as he is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees pierce through the crowd as U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Prayers are read as U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A flag that covered the coffin of U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is folded before presenting it to his family as he is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected] The coffin is adorned with eagles and flags as U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) U.S. Border Patrol agents attend as fellow agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas walks over to attend as U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) U.S. Border Patrol agent honor guard members wait for the body of fellow agent Chris Luna to arrive before he is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) U.S. Border Patrol agents attend as fellow agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees watch over as U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) U.S. Border Patrol agent removes a flag that rested on the coffin of agent Chris Luna as is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The flag cover casket containing the body of U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna rests on a casket stand as he is lay to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) id U.S. Border Patrol honor guard prepares before the arrival of the body of agent Chris Luna before being laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A button of U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is displayed on the harness of “Chappie” a U.S. Border Patrol service dog as Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Fellow U.S. Border Patrol agents salute Chris Luna as is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Shadows of saluting U.S. Border Patrol agents are casted as Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A hat is carried by a fellow U.S. Border Patrol agent as Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A young boy looks through the crowd as U.S. Border Patrol agent Chris Luna is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A member of the U.S. Border Patrol Pipes and Drums honor guard prepares before the arrival of the body of agent Chris Luna before he is laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Edinburg. 