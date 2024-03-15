Weslaco High starts 32-6A strong, Hanna beats San Benito, Los Fresnos holds off Rivera

WESLACO — Weslaco High is going to be a tough team to beat in District 32-6A, and the Panthers started strong against Harlingen High, winning 14-4 in five innings Thursday night at Weslaco High in the District 32-6A opener.

The Panthers, ranked No. 17 in Class 6A in the latest state poll by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, is now 16-4 on the season.

“I think we are doing okay,” Weslaco High head coach Mario Rodriguez said. “By design, we put together a tough non-district schedule, we played tournaments outside of the Valley, so I think overall – we are pretty satisfied at this point.”

Weslaco High’s Clari Mejia and Mia Rodriguez put the game away in the bottom of the third. Mia Rodriguez hit a double with the bases loaded, clearing them and Mejia followed it up with a two-run homer.

“I have been trying to be more aggressive and less picky in a way, but I was looking for stuff in my zone and was able to drive the ball,” Mia Rodriguez said about her at bats.

Mia Rodriguez also had a home run in the first, bringing in three. Mejia drove in two in the second inning with a double.

“It felt amazing,” Mejia said of her home run. “It was just, perfect.”

The Panthers also picked up a three-run home run from Andrea Ortiz in the second after Mejia’s double.

Harlingen High’s Amaris Gomez was the answer to the Panther’s offensive barrage. Gomez set the tone early with two home runs, a three-run shot in the second and a leadoff homer in the top of the first.

Weslaco High is the team to beat in District 32-6A

The Panthers have lofty goals for themselves, head coach Mario Rodriguez said.

Weslaco High only graduated one player – a really good player – from last season, that saw the Panthers make it to the third round.

Weslaco High is loaded with talent.

“We will see what we can do,” Rodriguez said.

The Panthers picked up a win against PSJA High 10-6 on Tuesday. A solid win against one of the best Class 6A programs in the Valley.

Weslaco High, La Joya High and PSJA High all are ranked in the TGCA state poll this week. The TGCA poll had San Benito ranked in the top 5 for a good portion of the 2023 season.

The Panthers are a team to watch, especially in the playoffs.

District 32-6A Roundup

Weslaco High is the front runner in the district – even coming into the season, but the race for second is up for grabs after a pair of thrilling day games.

Brownsville Hanna 6, San Benito 5

Brownsville Hanna finished fifth in district in 2023 and started 2024 with a walk-off win against the defending the Class 6A Region IV champs.

San Benito graduated a lot last season to be fair, but the Eagles were able to pick up an important win against one of the Valley’s best programs.

Brownsville Hanna’s Sol Guzman faked the bunt and went with the slap to catch the Greyhounds defense off-balance and the runner at third was able to beat out the throw to give the Eagles the win in the bottom of the seventh.

Los Fresnos 4, Brownsville Rivera 3

Another tight game in District 32-6A Thursday saw the Falcons hold off the Raiders.

Brownsville Rivera’s Vanity Eguia doubled in the top of the seventh to drive in a run to make it 4-3, but the Falcons picked up the final two outs.

Los Fresnos’ Ella Sulkazi’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth was the difference Thursday.

The Falcons face the Panthers next Tuesday. San Benito takes on Brownsville Rivera and Harlingen High and Brownsville Hanna meet.