The 2023 track and field season yielded tremendous success for RGV athletes. The Valley’s medal count jumped from 10 in 2022 to 13 this past season.

The Valley also saw seven individual state crowns won by its local athletes, an uptick from just one the previous season.

From Edinburg North’s Keyshawn Garcia zooming to state gold in the Class 6A 800-meter run to Sharyland Pioneer’s Evan Thompson capturing first in the Class 5A shot put, the RGV’s boys athletes left big shoes to fill heading into this year.

A handful of last year’s male state qualifiers are back for another run at state gold as track season gets underway this weekend, while others are looking to break past regionals. Here’s a look at some of the RGV’s top returning female athletes for the 2024 track season.

Gerry Gomez, senior, Brownsville Veterans: Gomez’s track and field career started as a way for him to stay in shape for football season. It hasn’t taken long for the Chargers’ jumper to establish himself as one of the top athletes in the state, however, going from a regional qualifier as a sophomore to a state qualifier this past season. After an eighth-place finish in the Class 5A triple jump as a junior, expect Gomez to make another leap as he gears up for his final high school track and field season.

Jacob Trevino, senior, Edinburg Vela: Trevino made huge leaps from his sophomore season to his junior year, going from an eighth-place finish in the long jump during district in 2022 to capturing District 31-5A and Area 31/32-5A titles as a junior. His second-place finish in the same event during the Region IV-5A championships qualified him for his first state meet, where he finished ninth in the Class 5A long jump. A 13th-place finish among 50 competitors during the Carl Lewis High School Indoor Invitational has Trevino looking ready for another big year as a senior.

Kristopher Perez, junior, Edinburg Vela: The RGV has a long running history of success in throwing events. Perez could be next in line after a breakout sophomore campaign. The Edinburg Vela thrower is coming off a season in which he posted a pair of Region IV-5A championship appearances in the shot put and discus, and advancing to state in the shot put. Perez has the tools to take it to another level this season, with another state appearance well within reach.

Anthony Morales, sophomore, La Feria: Morales wasted no time establishing himself among the Valley’s best distance runners as a freshman, earning a state berth in the Class 4A 3,200-meter run during Year 1. The then-freshman also added a Region IV-4A championship berth in the 1,600-meter run. Fresh off a standout cross country season in which he posted a pair of runner-up finishes during the district and regional meets, along with a fifth-place finish during the Class 4A state meet, Morales looks primed for a return to state and possibly more.

Armando Morales, sophomore, La Feria: The twin brother of Anthony just missed out on joining his brother at state last season, finishing third in the 3,200-meter run during the Region IV-4A championships. The top two finishers from each event advance to the state meet. Don’t be surprised if Armando joins his brother this year. Armando is coming off a cross-country campaign that included an RGVCCCA Meet of Champs title, District 32-4A and Region IV-4A crowns and a sixth-place finish at the Class 4A state meet. Expect both brothers to be in the running for podium finishes each time they hit the track this year.

Alexis Rodriguez, senior, Edinburg North: Rodriguez was one of the region’s top distance runners all last season, never finishing lower than fourth heading into championship season. That momentum carried him to District 31-6A and Area 31/32-6A titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs to earn spots at the Region IV-6A championships. Rodriguez’s junior campaign ultimately came to an end at the regional meet, finishing fifth in the 1,600-meter run and just missing out on a state berth in the 3,200-meter run with a third-place finish. The University of Incarnate Word signee looks hungry to break through and reach the elusive state meet after falling just short last year.

Diego Rodriguez, senior, Roma: Rodriguez was among the Valley’s fastest last season, blazing his way to a District 30-5A crown in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and adding runner-up finishes in the same events during the Area 29/30-5A meet. The Gladiators’ speedster just missed out on advancing to the state meet in the 100-meter run during the Region IV-5A championships, finishing third during the meet. Year 4 could be the year Rodriguez breaks through and punches his ticket to state.

Aaron Nava, sophomore, Weslaco East: Nava’s freshman track season put him in the conversation for the next great RGV distance runner. During his first year, the Wildcats’ distance runner captured District 32-5A titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, also earning a fourth-place finish during the Region IV-5A championships. While injuries kept Nava in and out of the lineup during cross-country season, he could be a threat to challenge for a state berth if healthy come championship time on the track.

Hector Suarez, senior, PSJA Memorial: Suarez competed in multiple events for the Wolverines during his junior season. His specialty was in the hurdles, however, as he qualified for the Region IV-5A championships in the 110- and 300-meter races. The reigning District 31-5A and Area 31/32-5A champ in both events ended his junior campaign with fourth-place finishes during both races at the regional meet, two spots away from a state berth. He’ll enter this season with a target on his back, opening the year as arguably the top hurdler in the area.

Derek Thompson, sophomore, Sharyland Pioneer: Thompson has seen firsthand what state gold looks like, watching his older brother, Evan, capture first during the Class 5A shot put last season. Derek is heading in the right direction toward reaching the top like Evan, putting together a solid freshman campaign last year, which included a Region IV-5A meet appearance in the shot put. Thompson’s sophomore campaign already is off to a promising start, finishing second during the Carl Lewis High School Indoor Invitational on Jan. 13 with a throw of 53 feet, three inches.

[email protected]