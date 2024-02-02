Mexicans abroad have until Feb. 20 to register to vote in the next presidential election

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Feb. 20 is the last day Mexicans living abroad can register to vote in their country’s next general elections.

To register, you must have an updated voting card. If you do not have one, it might be too late to vote this year, but you can update it to use it in a future electoral process.

Registering before Feb. 20 will allow you to participate in Mexico’s presidential elections, scheduled for June 2, 2024.

How to register to vote

To register, go to voteextranjero.mx or contact the National Electoral Institute (INE) line in the United States at (866) 986-8306 or in Mexico +52 55 54819897.

The applicant will be asked for their voting ID, proof of address, phone number and email address.

Once registration to vote is complete, the person must select how they want to cast their vote on June 2. They can choose to vote by mail, website or at the nearest consulate.

Three ways to vote

Postal vote. In the first week of May 2024, the INE will mail a Postal Electoral Package with the printed electoral ballots, instructions and a prepaid envelope to return your vote to INE in Mexico. The envelope must return to Mexico by 8 a.m. on June 1, the day before Election Day. Vote online. If you select this option when registering to vote, you will receive access information to the online voting system in your email by May 3, 2024. INE will send a verification code for added security. You can vote electronically from May 18 until 6 p.m. on Election Day. Vote in person. On Election Day, you can go to the nearest consulate . You must present your voting card and have already registered to vote. The Mexican Consulate in McAllen is located at 600 S. Broadway. In Brownsville, the consulate is located at 301 Mexico Blvd. in Suite f2.

On the day of the general election, Mexico will choose a new president and 628 members of Congress. In addition, at the local level in 32 states, almost 20,000 positions will be elected, including nine governorships, local congress members, mayors, councils and other positions.

Every Mexican citizen over 18 years of age is eligible to vote. More than 97.5 million Mexicans, both in national territory and abroad, have their active voting credentials and could participate in the next elections if they register on time, according to INE.

For more information on registering to vote from abroad, visit voteextranjero.ine.mx.