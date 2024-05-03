FBI finds ‘over 200 gigabytes’ of child porn on Mission man’s computer

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Mission man is under arrest after the FBI found “over 200 gigabytes” of child sexual abuse material on his computer.

FBI agents arrested and charged Eron Garza on Wednesday.

Special agents secured a search warrant for Garza’s residence on April 25 and on Wednesday, they executed that warrant and identified Garza, who is hearing impaired.

“All communication was done through handwritten notes back and forth,” a criminal complaint stated.

The FBI asked Garza if they could search the digital devices in his room and Garza agreed, according to the complaint.

A portion of the written discussion between Garza and special agents is included in the complaint.

In that discussion, Garza wrote that no one else used his computer and that he started downloading child sexual abuse material about six months ago.

When asked when the last time he viewed the material, Garza wrote “recent.”

When asked why he began downloading the material, Garza wrote “no reason and I am idiot.”

The complaint said that Garza then showed special agents the child sexual abuse material.

“Agents viewed the contents and immediately recognized it as digital files with visual depiction involving the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” the complaint stated. “It was estimated that one folder had over 200 gigabytes of child pornography.”

One video included an 8-year-old girl.

Garza made an initial appearance on Thursday in McAllen federal court in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker, who ordered him temporarily held without bond pending further court proceedings.