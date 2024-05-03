Valley sisters plead guilty to $3.6 million tax fraud scheme

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Three sisters who operated Campos Tax Service in the Rio Grande Valley have pleaded guilty to filing more than $3,600,000 in fraudulent tax filings.

Maria Lourdes Campos, Elizabeth Romo and Gloria Romo pleaded guilty on Thursday.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said Campos operated the company for 10 years and employed her sisters.

They fraudulently applied for and claimed residential energy credits or business expenses and childcare credits.

They did this to earn larger tax refunds for clients. Once employees completed tax returns, they didn’t review the completed documents with clients and only provided them with refund amounts or incomplete documents, according to the release.

“From 2018 to 2020, Campos Tax Service filed approximately 6,501 federal income tax returns which included over $5 million of residential energy credits,” the release stated.

In all, the scheme caused a tax harm of $3,672,472.

Sentencing is scheduled for late August.

Campos and Elizabeth Romo face up to five years in federal prison while Gloria Romo faces up to three years.

They each also face a possible maximum fine of up to $250,000.

The sisters were allowed to remain out on bond pending sentencing, according to the release.