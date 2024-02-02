The 2023 track and field season yielded tremendous success for RGV athletes. The Valley’s medal count jumped from 10 in 2022 to 13 this past season.

The Valley also saw seven individual state crowns won by its local athletes, an uptick from just one the previous season.

From Edinburg North’s San Juanita’s double-gold performance in Class 6A to Lasara’s Xiomara Rodriguez earning a pair of podium finishes at the 1A level, the RGV was well-represented last season.

Several of last year’s female state qualifiers are back for another run at state gold as the track season gets underway this weekend. Here’s a look at some of the RGV’s top returning female athletes for the 2024 track season.

San Juanita Leal, senior, Edinburg North: Leal is coming off a dominant 2023 campaign, in which the Cougars’ distance runner posted undefeated marks in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Her junior season ended at the top of the mountain, capturing state gold in the Class 6A 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The Edinburg North senior is back to defend her state titles before taking her talents to Texas A&M next fall.

Faith Franklin, senior Harlingen High: Franklin was a track warrior last season, competing in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes for the Cardinals. More impressively, the then-junior dominated all three events while dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. Franklin’s 2023 season ended with her capturing silver in the Class 6A 400. Her success as a junior also resulted in the speedster earning a full ride to run for Vanderbilt next fall. The Valley’s fastest female athlete is out to put the final touches on her decorated career with the Cardinals this season.

Jazmine Thompson, senior, Harlingen High: Thompson broke onto the scene as a sophomore, qualifying for the Class 6A state meet in the shot put and discus. She returned to the big stage as a junior last season, continuing to establish herself as one of the top throwers not only in the RGV, but in the state. The Wake Forest signee already is off to a hot start during her senior season, putting the state on notice after taking home the gold during the Carl Lewis High School Indoor Invitational on Jan. 13.

Marcela Trevino, senior, PSJA Southwest: Trevino turned heads as a junior, making noise during the RGVCA Meet of Champions with a fourth-place finish. The momentum carried over into championship season, with Trevino capturing Area 31/32-5A and Region IV-5A titles in the discus throw en route to her first state meet appearance. With experience under her belt, Trevino could be in for an even bigger year during her final ride with the Javelinas.

Dana Rojas Vazquez, junior, McAllen High: Rojas Vazquez reached new heights during her sophomore campaign, advancing to the Region IV-5A championships in three individual events (800, 1,600, 3,200) and qualifying for state in one (3,200). If her strong cross-country season — which featured a state meet appearance and Rojas Vazquez becoming just the fifth RGV female athlete to break the sub-18-minute mark — is any indication of what’s to come, an even stronger track season could be on the horizon for the junior distance runner.

Yaneli Rocha, sophomore, McAllen High: McAllen High has been a dominant force on the track for years now, and this season should be no different with another loaded group of athletes. Rocha is another one of those athletes. The mid-distance runner splashed onto the scene last season as a freshman, capturing District 31-5A and Area 31/32-5A titles in the 800, and finishing as the runner-up in the same event during the Region IV-5A championships. With a state meet appearance already under her belt, Rocha is primed for even bigger things during Year 2.

Liana Navarro, senior, La Feria: Navarro has been a regular at the Class 4A state track and field championships. The senior distance runner even has one podium finish to her name, coming in third in the Class 4A 3,200 in 2022. Navarro is back for one more ride with Lions, looking to make it four straight state meet appearances to add more state hardware to her collection.

Kaycei Salazar, junior, La Villa: Salazar made the most of her first state meet appearance last season, earning spots on the podium during both of her events. The Cardinals’ distance runner captured gold in the Class 2A 1,600 as a sophomore, adding a silver-medal finish in the Class 2A 3,200. An experienced Salazar spells danger for the rest of Class 2A, with the junior distance runner looking primed for another state gold run.

Mia Picazo, senior, Santa Maria: After back-to-back regional meet appearances as a freshman and sophomore, Picazo broke through last season and qualified for the state meet for the first time in her high school career. Once there, Picazo came less than two seconds from earning a spot on the podium, finishing in fourth during the Class 2A 800. The UTRGV signee is out to reach the podium during her final year with the Cougars.

Xiomara Rodriguez, senior, Lasara: Rodriguez enters her senior year as one of the most decorated athletes in the RGV. Through her first three seasons, the Lions’ thrower has four state medals to her name, including back-to-back Class 1A state titles in the Class 1A discus. Rodriguez is set to wrap up her career at Lasara this season, with her eyes set on adding to her already decorated resume.

