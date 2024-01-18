EDINBURG — The UTRGV women’s basketball team used a late 8-0 run to push past the University of Texas Arlington Mavericks 64-62 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse to earn its first home win of the season.

The Vaqueros (3-13, 2-5) snapped a seven-game winning streak by the Mavericks and have now won two of their last three Western Athletic Conference contests. UT Arlington (UTA) drops to 8-9 overall and 4-3 in WAC play.

Kade Hackerott posted a double-double to lead the Vaqueros with a team-high 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jayda Holiman and Arianna Sturdivant both had nine points for UTRGV, while Charlotte O’Keefe scored eight points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

Gia Adams led the Mavericks with a game-high 21 points. Adela Valkova added 14 points and Taliyah Clark finished with 11 points for UTA.

UTA led UTRGV 54-51 with just over three minutes to play before back-to-back 3-pointers from Ja’Shelle Johnson and Sturdivant gave the Vaqueros the lead for good. The Mavericks tried to climb back in the game by sending UTRGV to the charity stripe late, but Hackerott and Holiman knocked down their free throws to secure the Vaqueros’ victory.

Iyana Dorsey, Mele Kailahi and Ashton McCorry all scored five points apiece for the Vaqueros.

Next for UTRGV is a WAC road test against Tarleton at 2 p.m. Saturday in Stephenville. Tarleton topped UTRGV 72-66 in their first meeting Dec. 2, 2023 in Edinburg. The game can be streamed online at ESPN+.